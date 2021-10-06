Mary Frances Mt.Joy, age 100, of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital - WVU Medicine, Uniontown, following a brief illness.
She was born May 15, 1921 in New Geneva, Fayette County, a daughter of the late Irwin Samuel and Thelma Frances Mallory Bakewell.
Mrs. Mt.Joy was a 1939 graduate of Georges Township High School and was a resident of Carmichaels since 1942. She was member of the Carmichaels First United Methodist Church, Carmichaels, where she was active with the church choir, sat on the Administrative Board, and held every office in the United Methodist Women, except Treasurer.
Mrs. Mt.Joy served as an alternate to the United Methodist Conference for 2 years, was involved with the local food bank, and worked as a cook for Community Action at the Carmichaels Senior Citizens Center for several years.
She loved flower gardening, especially working with roses, crafting anything and everything, was an avid reader of author Zane Gray's books, and would play basketball with anyone who would play with her, well up into her 80's. She had a laugh that was infectious and an unintentional "quirky" sense of humor that was always spot on. But of everything she has done in her lifetime, her family and her faith were most important.
On November 23, 1940 she married Ralph E. Mt.Joy, who died December 20, 1984.
Surviving is a son, Ralph Richard Mt.Joy of Carmichaels; daughters, Dalene Frances Watson of Carmichaels, Joyce Thelma Busti, and her husband Pete, of Crucible, Mary Jo Corcoran of Carmichaels, Joy Kimberly Nath, and her husband John, of Valencia, and Shaneen Erin Krebs, and her husband Chris, of Mercer; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Deceased in addition to her parents and husband is a son Irvin Lee Mt.Joy; daughter Paula Dawn Huff; three grandsons, Irvin Lee Mt.Joy, Jr., John Edward Mt.Joy and Irvin Mt.Joy, in infancy; a brother, Richard Irwin Bakewell. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Carmichaels First United Methodist Church, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.