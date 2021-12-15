West Finley
Mary "Leota" Hewitt, 87, of West Finley, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Washington Health System - Greene.
Born September 28, 1934, in Sugar Grove, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Jefferson and Margaret Jane Welling Finnegan.
Leota was a West Finley resident most of her life. She graduated from Richhill High School in 1953. Leota was a member of the Harmony Presbyterian Church, Wind Ridge.
She married John Hewitt April 18, 1953, and they were happily married for 45 years until his passing in March of 1999.
Leota was a former employee of Wind Ridge Camp and was last employed with the former Curry Memorial Home where she was a C.N.A. for 10 years until she retired in 1994.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting, crocheting, cake decorating, raising flowers, and listening to classic country music.
She is survived by three children, Linda Campion of Sycamore, John Hewitt of Waynesburg and William (Lisa) Hewitt of Kearneysville, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; four siblings, Gordon (Donna) Finnegan of Warren, Ohio, Ralph (Sue) Finnegan of Conroe, Texas, June Sim of Washington and Wilma (Bill) Doxtator of Wisconsin.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Fred Leroy, Pete, Daniel Reid, Harold, Ronald Barrett Finnegan, Evelyn Harrington and Kathy Williams; one granddaughter, Nicole Arbogast; one son-in-law, Kevin Campion.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 10, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, where a funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 11. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.
