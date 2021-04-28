Mary Jane Gregg Duckworth

September 24, 1927 -
April 16, 2021
With more than heavy hearts, we must announce the passing of our beloved mother, Mary Jane "Janie" Gregg Duckworth. She took an unfortunate fall on the morning of April 15th and after an extensive surgery, her tender heart just stopped beating April 16, 2021.
Janie was born to the late Evelyn and Clyde Griffin, September 24, 1927, in Somerset. Janie was preceded in death by her brother, Charles who died in infancy, and sister, Nancy Griffin Haines.
Janie was a registered nurse and had a gift of serving others. While in nursing school, Janie married George Eldon Gregg and had three children, David Eric, Marsha Lynn and Amy Leigh.
When we reflect on the days we spent as a family on Morningside, we fondly remember dinner bells ringing, mom down in the basement sewing our new school clothes, her delicious three course meals and the countless nights with friends and family on the front porch just hanging out watching the lightning bugs.
Janie worked diligently at Greene County Memorial Hospital for 40 years. Her patients and colleagues loved her for her compassionate nature, as did everyone in her life. When she wasn't busy taking care of her patients and family, Janie was an active member of the Coal Crackin' Clowns, her role as "Butterfly the Clown" entertained young and old alike.
After the unexpected passing of her husband, George, in 1984, she was fortunate to meet Stanley Herbert Duckworth at a square-dancing event. They married and lived a wonderful life, traveling the world and spending their retirement years in their own little slice of paradise, Bonita Springs, Fla., until his passing in 2009. During this time, her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother. Whether it was taking her granddaughters to dance class, making "Janie's Jingle Socks" for every outfit, or teaching them to make her legendary pies, she did so with love, patience and encouragement.
In 2017, her home in Bonita was taken by Hurricane Irma. A blessing in disguise, as it propelled her to move to Orlando, just down the road from her daughter, Amy. Janie's talents were many; she was an accomplished seamstress, crafter and florist's assistant anytime her daughter needed. Now in her nineties, Janie spent the remainder of her years going on cruises, doing puzzles, word searches and watching Jeopardy and Family Feud. A beloved mother, grandmother and friend who loved to entertain, she enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like a Steeler Sunday with her lucky scarf and anything dipped in chocolate.
Janie is survived by her son, David Eric Gregg and his wife, Kathleen "Sully" Gregg, and their daughter, Dana Emily Gregg Garber (Nick Garber), who reside in Waynesburg; daughter, Amy Leigh Lambert and her daughter, Madison Star Lambert, who live in Orlando, Fla., close to Janie's home; her granddaughter, Angela Ashley Dille, who resides in Palm Coast, Fla. Janie was preceded by her daughter, Marsha Lynn Dille, in 2009.
Janie will be laid to rest in the Greene County Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will be holding a celebration of her life this September.
For all of you who had the pleasure of knowing Janie, she was truly an angel on earth. Janie was a fiercely dedicated woman. She never went to bed without a smile and a "see you in the morning"... and would wake up with a cheery outlook on the new day. Her disposition is as legendary as her beautiful blue eyes and dimples. Family came first and was above all, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill, but the memories we have of her will keep her spirit alive for years to come.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
