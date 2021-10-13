Waynesburg
Mary Lantz Herrod, 77, of Waynesburg, died at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Sunday, September 17, 1944, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Edgar B. Lantz and June Rose Temple Lantz.
Mrs. Herrod enjoyed going to the Senior Life Care Center and was a homemaker.
Her husband, Orville G. "Dick" Herrod, whom she married May 22, 1961, died February 13, 2015.
Surviving are one daughter, Rose Marie Herrod of Southriver, N.J.; one son, Orville George (Beth) Herrod Jr. of Florence, Ky.; four grandchildren, Chanel Torres, Ezabela Barreto, Wesley Herrod and Zachary Herrod; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sisters, Sarah Wilson and Grace Cain; and one brother, William Lantz.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation or services. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
