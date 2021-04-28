Mary Louise Wahula McKean, 71, of Carmichaels, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in her home, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 16, 1949, in Waynesburg, to the late Walter Wahula and Mary Guzik Wahula.
She is survived by her two daughters, Amber R. McKean Trickett and husband Dennis Trickett of Carmichaels, Anita M. McKean Sherwood and husband Allen Sherwood of Upper St. Clair. She was proud of her granddaughters, Carly Trickett Fisher and husband Brandon of Fairmount, W.Va., and Cassy Trickett of Fort Worth, Texas; as well as many special nieces and nephews. Mrs. McKean is also survived by her younger brother, Stanley Wahula; and brother-in-law James Hughes, both of Carmichaels.
Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Adam V. McKean; sister Nancy Hughes; and sister-in-law Terri Wahula.
Mrs. McKean graduated from Carmichaels Area High School. Upon graduation, she worked for Republic Sportswear in Masontown.
In 1971, she met, and then on July 7, 1973, married her loving husband, Adam V. McKean of Hiller. Together they raised their daughters.
Mrs. McKean returned to the workforce in 1986 and worked as a seamstress until retiring from Flushing Shirt Factory, formerly of Jefferson.
Mary continued an active lifestyle while in retirement, being involved at Our Lady of Consolation Parish in Nemacolin (now part of St. Matthias Parish). She was a member of the Rosary Society of Christian Mothers. Mrs. McKean loved the farm where she grew up and lived her whole life. She was also an award-winning master gardener, and Mary had enjoyed caring for her apiary with her late husband, Adam.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in St. Hugh Church (St. Matthias Parish), 408 Route 88, Carmichaels.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.
