Mary May Tenney

Mary May "Louise" Tenney, 65, of Washington, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the Washington Hospital, Washington Healthsystem.
She was born in Greene County on July 9, 1957, daughter of the late John Lindsay and Myrtle Louise Leona Moore.
She worked as an LPN at Presbyterian Senior Care, where she retired in 2002. She loved to travel, her grandchildren and spending time with family.
She is survived by three children, Rebecca Wells, Charles Dale Durbin and Shelvie Menzer; eight stepchildren, Roger Durbin, Robby Durbin, Rodney Durbin, Pam Yeager, Rita Phillips, Barb Bird, Miranda and Jennifer; a brother, Harold Moore (Linda); sister-in-law, Becky Moore; six grandchildren, Amanda Ranson, Chelsey Moore, Shyanne (Justin) Mulhullon, Dustin Durbin, Nathaniel Menzer Jr. and Haylie Menzer; three great-grandchildren, Ava Ranson, Parker Pfeninger and Wren Mulhullon; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are: her first husband, Charles E. Durbin; second husband, Lonnie D. Tenney; son, Harold E. Durbin; stepsons, Chuck E. Durbin and Kevin D. Durbin; stepdaughter, Tiffany; and granddaughter, Ashley Eisminger.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, with Pastor Fran Skariot officiating.
