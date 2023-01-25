The Lord called home his faithful servant, Mary Ruth Smith Finnegan, 88, of Aleppo, Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glenn Dale, W.Va., after being in failing health for two years.
Wednesday, January 25, 2023 7:43 AM
Rain and snow this morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 7:21 am
The Lord called home his faithful servant, Mary Ruth Smith Finnegan, 88, of Aleppo, Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glenn Dale, W.Va., after being in failing health for two years.
Mary was born December 14, 1934, in Silver Hill, W.Va., to Arlene Ice Smith and Hennen Smith.
Mary resided in Cameron, W.Va., from an early age and settled in Aleppo when she married Gerald "Sonny" Robert Finnegan in 1958, who passed November 14, 2013.
Mary was an employee of Cameron Pottery when young, then a devoted mother and homemaker after marriage. Mary's pride and joy was her only son, Robbie Lee Finnegan, who gave her four granddaughters. Mary was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, whom she loved immensely. Her family and faith in God were her main interests in life. She was a member of the Aleppo Grace Brethren Church for close to 50 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Robbie Lee (Tammi) Finnegan of Wind Ridge; four grandchildren, Hillary (Josh) Cumpston of Rutan, Heather (Todd) Day of Morgantown, W.Va., Katelynn (Richard) Finnegan of Brownsville, Addison Finnegan of Waynesburg; two great grandchildren, Conner and Brielle Day; and beloved companion, Dexter, her dog.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her four brothers, Harvey, Leo, Tex and Rex Smith, who died in infancy.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359 (724-499-5181), where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 26, with Pastor Lanny Hewitt officiating. Burial followed at Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aleppo Brethren Church, 1049 Greene Valley Road, Aleppo, PA 15310.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.