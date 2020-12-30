Mary Teresa LoBianco Pascuzzo, 84, of Carmichaels, died peacefully Thursday, December 24, 2020, in Washington Hospital, following an extended illness. Mary was born July 3, 1936, in Anmore, W.Va., a daughter of the late Nicola Salvatore LoBianco and Rose Renzelli LoBianco.
On September 27, 1958, she married Carmine "Tony" Pascuzzo in Clarksburg. She and Tony celebrated 62 years of marriage and a beautiful life together this past September.
She worked alongside her husband at their family business, Pascuzzo's Beer Distributor, until she and Tony retired in 1995.
Mary was an active member of St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church in Carmichaels. She was a member and past president of the Altar Rosary Society, a past member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and a past member of the church choir. Mary was steadfast in her faith until the very end. You could always count on her for prayers.
Mary was a sweet, caring, and selfless woman all of her life. She loved cooking for and taking care of her family. She had a deep love of music; she loved to listen to her favorite Italian songs and sing along with her kids and grandkids. She also loved to read; you could often find Mary with a good book in her hands. Above all else, Mary was the best wife, mother, and grandmother, and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Tony are a sister, Gabriella "Gay" Giere of Coldwater, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Peter Capozzi of Long Island, N.Y., and Paul Medlick of Mather; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Pascuzzo of Carmichaels and Virginia Sadlek of Waynesburg; two sons, Anthony (Suzanne) Pascuzzo and Joe (Suzie) Pascuzzo; two daughters, Donna (Mark) Clarke and Linda (Timm) Reeves; four grandchildren, Nicholas (Sarah) Clarke, Sara, Jessica and Gina Reeves; and one great-grandchild, Micah Clarke, all of Carmichaels. Additionally, she is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she adored.
Deceased, in addition to her parents. are a sister, Alba Capozzi; and two brothers, Vincent and Nicholas LoBianco; three sisters-in-law, Mary Medlick, Elaine LoBianco and Pauline LoBianco; two brothers-in-law, Louis Pascuzzo and Earl Giere; and her mother and father-in law, Olivia and Isidoro Pascuzzo.
There will be a private viewing for Mary, followed by a Mass at St. Matthias (formerly St. Hugh),
Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
