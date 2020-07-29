Mt. Morris
Melina Rose Stump, 48, of Mount Morris, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Surviving are her husband, Ralph E. Stump; a son, Anthony Joseph Stump of Mount Morris; a granddaughter, Emma Rose Stump of Girard, Ohio; and several additional relatives.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
