Carmichaels
Infinitely loved and forever cherished, Melodie J. Berardi, 61, of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in her home. She was born December 20, 1961, a daughter of Margaret Morris Wilson of Waynesburg, and the late Clarence Wilson. Melodie lived 61 beautiful years filled with laughter, love and a zest for life.
On April 28, 1990, she married the love of her life, Hugo J. Berardi, Jr., who survives. They loved one another endlessly and together built a beautiful life.
Melodie led a very accomplished life as well. She was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and started out working as a nail technician at Rich Reflections. Melodie then went on to work at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital in the X-ray department and finished her working career as the leading sales representative at Riverview Homes in Carmichaels. She also gave of her time by serving on the Carmichaels Area School Board from 2004 through 2015 and the Carmichaels Borough Council in 2022. At the time of her passing, she was serving as mayor of Carmichaels Borough. She was a believer in doing what was right for the common good of all people.
She was full of life and always up for a good time. She spent her summers gardening, growing fruits and vegetables to can and turn into various jams and jellies. She especially enjoyed soaking up the sun and wasting the day away in her pool with family and friends.
Melodie was an exceptional home baker and chef. She was happiest when cooking, planning and organizing her famous "get togethers" and took great pride in being a wonderful host.
Melodie spent her adult life as a proud and devoted mother to her four children, Meghan Granata (Joseph) of Monaca, Christian Berardi (fiancee, Alia) of Washington, and Morgan Berardi of Carmichaels, who are left to cherish their incredible momma's memory. Her eldest daughter, Elaine Wood, passed away October 29, 2020.
Though she had many roles in life, it would be fair to say that her favorite was being a grandma. Affectionately called "MamMaw", she supplied an endless amount of love, pride and popsicles to Keyonna, Tucker, Kyan, Taylor, Reagan, Joey, Brycen, Nolan and Gianna.
Also surviving are two sisters, Glenda DiSilvester of Pittsburgh, and Rhonda King (Larry) of Waynesburg; a brother, Clay Smith (Sheree) of Spraggs; sister-in-law, Bernadette Berardi Kramer (Chuck) of Nemacolin; brother-in-law, Walt Lawrence of Ashburn, Va.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her daughter and stepfather, is her biological father, Bobby L. Smith; a sister, Crystal Smith Sullivan; a sister-in-law, Maria Berardi Lawrence; and a brother-in-law, David Vincent Berardi.
She was so deeply loved and will be sorely missed by all those fortunate enough to have shared their lives with her.
The family suggestions donations to the Greene County Humane Society, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370; or Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 123, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 28, and 1 to 3 p.m., the hour of service, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating, Sunday, January 29, in YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Interment was be private.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
