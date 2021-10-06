Melody K. Stollar Tharp, 67, of Holbrook, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Waynesburg Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 23, 1954, in Washington, a daughter to the late John and Betty Roberts Stollar.
Melody married Dennis Tharp October 10, 1970, and was happily married for 50 years.
She lived most of her life in Greene County and was a former employee at Rush's Grocery Store.
Melody enjoyed playing cards, riding ATVs, visiting with friends and family, and going to cookouts.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two children, Dennis J. (Stepanie) Tharp of Fredericktown, Tabatha Louise (Michael) Chapman of Graysville; three sisters, Sandy (Robert) Steele of Illinois, Judy Stollar of Washington, Vickie Stollar of Waynesburg; brothers, Donnie (Cora) Stollar of Virginia, John Stollar of Triadelphia, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Travis (Shae) Tharp of Amity, Joey Chapman of Graysville, and Tori Shae Tharp of Washington; and three great-grandchildren, Braxton Tharp, Kayson Tharp and Jax Huseman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 3, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, in the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Tharp officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
