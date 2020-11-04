Merle E. Shaffer, 65, of Carmichaels, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Family and friends were welcomed from 1 to 3 p.m, the hour of service on Saturday, October 31, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Greene County Honor Guard will accord military honors at the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a local veterans organization. A complete obituary is available at www.YoskovichFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.