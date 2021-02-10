Merle O. Frye, 72, of Clarksville, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 5, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Wilbert E. and Wilma R. Colvin Frye.
Merle was a retired coal miner from Vesta #5.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, St. Marcellus Worship site and the Knights of Columbus.
Merle enjoyed fishing and bird watching.
On April 4, 1970, he married Marie E. Shashura, with whom he shared celebrating 50 years of marriage, survives.
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins; sister and brothers-in-law, Stephanie Faulk of Brownsville, Cindy (Bret) Tuxhorn of Smith Center, Kans., Diane (Gene) Pataski of Brownsville and Steven A. Shashura of Brownsville.
Deceased is a brother, Wilbert C. Frye; and a sister, Karyl Ward.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 6, in St. Matthias Parish, St. Marcellus Worship Site, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with Father J. Francis Frazer as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with medical bills.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
