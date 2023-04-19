Michael D. Hughes, 58, of Holbrook, commonly known as "Big Mike", by many of his family and those in the trucking industry, died Saturday April 15, 2023, at 12:07 pm in his home after being seriously ill since November 2022.
He was born February 9, 1965 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Doyle Kenneth (Buck) and Evelyn Joan Hull Hughes and had resided in Center Twp. all his life.
Mike was a 1985 graduate of West Greene High School.
He enjoyed owning several tractors in his lifetime, working his family farm, mowing his yard and spoiling his pet dogs Rocky and Marley.
Mike was a member of Teamsters Union 585 in Washington, and a member of the Moose Lodge in Waynesburg.
He was employed as a truck driver by the former Gene Yost and Sons for over 25 years prior to being employed by J.D. Enterprises for the past 3 years.
Surviving are four brothers, Gary (Denise) Hughes of Langeloth, David Hughes of Waynesburg, Brian (Lena) Hughes of Rogersville and Mark (Jennifer) Hughes of Rivesville, W.Va.; three sisters, Regina (Jeannie)(Keith) Blake of Carmichaels, Penny Hughes of Holbrook, with whom he shared a home and Barbara Rasel of Orlando, Fla.; several nieces and nephews to include Ashtynn Blake, Patrick, Dillon and Tucker Hughes.
Deceased in addition to his parents is a brother, Edward Hughes.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public services. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville, Pa. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
