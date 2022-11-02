Uniontown
Michael "Mike" J. Davidson passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to an accident in Oklahoma while traveling with his wife on vacation.
Mike was born March 9, 1962, a son of Daniel J. and Geraldine Mundell Davidson in Waynesburg.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Geraldine; and his loving wife of 38 years, Josephine Novak Davidson; his son, Mark Daniel Davidson of Uniontown; his daughter, Kimberly Ann and husband Marc Witkin of Penn Hills; one sister, Barbara Davidson Shaffer and husband Ron of Rices Landing; and one brother, Daniel "Joe" Davidson Jr. and wife Misty of Carmichaels. Also surviving are many special nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.
Mike was a wonderful husband and father who made his family his number one priority throughout his life. He loved helping his children with projects around their homes and cherished time with them above all else. Mike also loved traveling and sharing special moments in life with his wife, Josephine, to whom he was a devoted husband. He embraced spending time with his family members and friends, and was always happy to offer a helping hand.
Among his hobbies, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, and woodworking, which he learned at an early age while working with his Dad in a family carpentry business.
Michael was a 5-year Air Force veteran. He achieved the rank of SSgt. and served in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm/Shield.
After separating from the Air Force in 1991, Mike began his career in the natural gas field with Equitable Gas in Waynesburg. After a successful career, Mike retired in 2021 as vice president and general manager of Columbia Gas of Maryland and Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania (NISource Inc.).
He held a Bachelor's degree from Point Park College in Electrical Engineering and a Master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Public Management.
A memorial visitation and military honors were held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the time of a service, Saturday, October 29, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the March of Dimes of Fayette County, in memory of Mike, at www.marchforbabies.org/team/inmemoryofMichaelDavidson or by mail to March of Dimes, 300 Cedar Ridge Drive, Suite 311/313, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Donations can also be made, in his memory, to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 at 1235 W. Penn Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
