Michael W. Romesburg, 70, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 7:32 AM
Michael W. Romesburg, 70, of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
He was born July 26, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harry and Kathryn Makarun Romesburg.
Michael was a graduate of Penn State University and he worked as a claims deputy with the West Virginia State Workforce WV until his retirement in 2020.
He recently authored an historical fiction book regarding the Manhattan Project, which will be released in December.
Michael was a lifelong runner in 5K and marathon races, an avid gardener, an avid reader, a published author and a devoted family member.
He was a member of St. Hugh Church of St. Matthias Parish in Carmichaels.
On June 21, 1996 he married Catherine "Katy" R. Shultz, who died May 24, 2020.
Surviving is a daughter, Julie (Jeff) Hobday of Sumter, S.C.; a granddaughter, Mallory Hobday of Sumter, S.C.; a brother, Joseph (Rosemarie) Romesburg of Washington; nephews, Mike (Amy) Romesburg and Nathan (Kristen) Romesburg; and a niece, Maria (Jason Currie) Matuscak; five great-nieces, Quinn, Harper, Cecelia, Layla, and Theresa.
Deceased is a brother, Harry Romesburg; and a sister, Barbara Romesburg Wente.
Friends are welcome to a memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in St. Hugh Church of St. Matthias Parish, 408 S. Eighty-Eight Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320, with the Reverend Father James Farnan as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association (heart.org) or Kids Need to Read (kidsneedtoread.org).
Condolences may be expressed online at behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.