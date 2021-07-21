Michael Wayne Ealy, 44, of Orlando, Fla., died Monday, July 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
He was born Friday, January 14, 1977, in Washington, a son of Larry Ealy and Sandra Sue Crowe Ealy of Uniontown.
Michael attended the Bible Baptist Church in Uniontown when he was home from Florida. He was a veteran having served with the United States Navy. Michael enjoyed people and was a friend to all. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
He worked for Disney World in many different capacities, but mainly as a waiter.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Sarah (Faron) Buskol, of Anoka, Minn. and Beverly (Gary) Gibbs of Uniontown; two brothers, Larry Ealy Jr. of Clarksville and Glenn (Mary Ann) Ealy of Mocksville, N.C.; and five nieces and three nephews.
Friends were received in the Bible Baptist Church, 1 Evergreen Terrace, Uniontown, PA 15401, with Pastor Dale Redick officiating. Burial was private.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the funeral home to help with cost. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
