Michael William Ottena, 52, of Clarksville, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington. He was born April 3, 1970, in Trenton, N.J., a son of Marlene English Ottena of Washington, and the late Marcus Ottena.
Michael and his family moved to the Clarksville area during his 11th grade year of school, where he met the love of his life, Tracey. He was a lifelong NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Michael enjoyed taking care of his house and making his lawn look like a manicured golf course. He worked for Prime Source in Leetsdale until his retirement. Family was the most important thing to him, gathering and celebrating birthdays and holidays; Christmas was his favorite. He cherished his fur babies, Molly and Mia.
On December 31, 1991, he married Tracey Day.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, is a son, Drew M. Ottena of Pittsburgh; brother, Marcus “Mark” Ottena (Donna) of Philadelphia; stepmother, Susan Ottena; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Day (Jeremy) of South Park, and Candace Kramarz (Josh) of Bethel Park; nieces, Morgan, Mia and Brittney; and many cousins.
Family and friends were welcome from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Greene County Humane Society,183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
