Mildred Bostich Gacek Stahl

Mildred "Millie" Bostich Gacek Stahl, 91, of Ruskin, Fla., formerly of Waynesburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022, following a brief illness.
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 6:18 AM
She was born April 16, 1931, the daughter of the late Jennie Bostich of Bentleyville. She went to Bentleyville High School and then spent the majority of her life in the Clarksville and Waynesburg areas.
She was an active member of the Mather Croatian Club where she taught Croatian dancing to the Tamburitza group. Later, in Waynesburg, she worked for the Greene County Cooperative Extension Program of Penn State University.
She enjoyed attending church, dancing and taking walks to enjoy nature's beauty. Later, when she moved to Florida, she was employed as a caregiver, and still happily attended her church, Bells Shoals Baptist with her daughter, Georgana. She loved the Lord, and was happily anticipating being by his side, one day.
Millie is preceded in death by her only sister, Jenny Gacek; and four of her five brothers, Rudy, Nick, Georg "Kibbers" and Pete Bostich; as well as her former husbands.
Surviving are her children, Georgana Collins of Apollo Beach, Fla., Andy Gacek, Jr., of Waynesburg, Pati Adams of Lower Burrell and Amy (Pete) Pavick of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Chad Collins, of Washington, Lori Collins Ford, of Ruskin, Fla., Drew Gacek of Atlanta, Ga., Catherine Surber of Waynesburg and Ivan and Danielle Pavick of Jefferson; also surviving are seven great-grandchildren; as well as her twin bother, Miller "Mitch" Bostich and his special girlfriend, Beverly, of Claysville, with whom she had a special bond.
Everyone who met Millie loved her kind, Christian spirit. She was always willing to help anyone. She truly loved people.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to share stories and memories of a beautiful, gentle soul. She will be greatly missed.
