Mildred Wilson Mills, 98, of Nemacolin, passed away May 23, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Care, Waynesburg.
Mildred was born November 25, 1921, one of eleven children, born to George and Winifred Artis Wilson.
Mildred married Kenneth Mills on January 23, 1944. They were married for 63 years until Ken's death on December 12, 2007. They had two daughters, Janice and Sandra.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Mills was preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Bauer; sisters, Bernice, Irene and twin, Gladys; brothers, George, William, Jack, Art and Maitland "PeeWee" Wilson; granddaughters, Cindy Ramsey and Tammy Akey.
Mrs. Mills is survived by her daughter, Sandra Stephens and husband Mevlin of Texas; brothers, Arnold Wilson of Florida and Glen Wilson of Michigan; grandchildren, Sherrie Knighton and Tracy Murphy of Texas, Kenneth Bauer, Denise DiLeo and Richard Bauer of Illinois and Tim Bauer of Florida; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, George Wilson and niece, Terry Wilson, both of Nemacolin; and many nieces and nephews.
She liked to fish in her younger days and attended cash bashes at our local firehalls.
Mildred left the greatest legacy of all, many grand and great-grandchildren.
In keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, a small gathering of friends and family are invited to attend a visitation in the Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, Paul M. Lesako, supervisor, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.