Milton B. Stump, 87, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Mt. Morris, died at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
He was born Sunday, April 14, 1935, in Stumptown, W.Va., a son of the late Norman E. Stump and Stella Vannoy Stump.
Mr. Stump enjoyed baseball and football. Milton enjoyed playing golf as long as his health permitted and loved working on cars.
He was a veteran, having served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam war, and served 20 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant.
His wife, Esther Mae McClellan Stump, whom he married on July 8, 1955, died February 16, 2021.
Surviving is one daughter, Teresa Mejico of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three sons, Milton B. Stump Jr. and his wife, Pam, of Washington, Edward Eugene Stump of Washington, and Donald Stump and wife, Sue, of Morgantown, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruno Stump and Richard Stump, both of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are three sisters, Lucille Thomas, Bertha May Patricia and Eva Gene Kelley; five brothers, Odell Stump, Thomas Stump, Isaac Stump, Loren Harry Stump and Terry Stump.
Friends were received on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, with Pastor Bradley Edgar officiating.
Graveside Military Rites were accorded by the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 of Mt. Morris and Representatives of the United States Air Force.
Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris, PA 15349.
