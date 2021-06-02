formerly of Carmichaels
Myra Shaffer, 71, of Jefferson, formerly of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in her home.
Myra was born August 21, 1949, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Agnes Wilson Marietta.
Myra is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Shaffer (Dave) of Jefferson; a son, Dale Shaffer (Judy) of Beaverton, Ore.; grandchildren Shana Hutchinson (Greg), Paxton Krajnak (fiancee Jade), Skyler Shaffer (fiancee Brandi), Kelsee Shaffer (fiance David Garnica) and Linda Bui; great-grandchildren Aubrey Krajnak, Jacob Kehoe and Kennedy Hutchinson.
A brother, Phil Marietta, is deceased.
Myra loved gardening, Western and Godzilla movies, and crocheting. But most of all she loved her grand and great-grandchildren.
Service are private under the direction of the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, (724)966-5100.
Please donate to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, in remembrance of Myra if you wish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.