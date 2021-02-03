Myrna Wilson Rivenbark, 86, of New Bern, N.C. and formerly of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Grantsbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grantsboro, N.C.
She was born March 25, 1934, in Fairchance, a daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Nellie Humbert Wilson.
Mrs. Rivenbark was a 1951 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided in Towson, Md. from 1958 until 2005. She worked as a transcriptionist in the medical field. Mrs. Rivenbark was a former member of the Greensboro Baptist Church and the Central Presbyterian Church in Towson. On July 3, 1954, she married Frederick A. Rivenbark, who died July 12, 2007.
Surviving are a son, Stuart W. Rivenbark (Debbie) of New Bern; a daughter, Lynn Fox (Bill) of Boonsboro, Md.; three grandchildren, Paul Rivenbark, Rebekah Dawson and Rachel Devan; five great-grandchildren, Hayden Dawson, Annabella Sweeney, Linkoln, Isis and Scarlett; a brother, Benjamin F. Wilson Jr. of Norwalk, Conn.; two sisters-in-law, June Critcher of Tennessee and Faye Davis of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, the hour of service, Friday, February 5, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Pastor Darrell Edgar will officiate. Face masks and social distancing will be required in the funeral home and your brief visit will be appreciated.
Interment will follow in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Mapletown. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
