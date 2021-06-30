Nancy A. Bodnar Wright, 63, of Sycamore, formerly of Centerville, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born September 2, 1957, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Andy and Bernice "Bea" Ware Bodnar.
Nancy was a 1975 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School. She was a member of the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Brownsville. Nancy worked at Swoger's Bakery in Centerville when she was in high school and volunteered at Hello 2 Hope Foundation with their annual golf outing.
She worked at the Intermediate Unit I for eight years as an instructional aide and retired in 2014. Nancy liked crafting, bingo, jigsaw puzzles, competed in national jigsaw puzzle competitions, swimming, spending time with her grandson and was a devoted mother to her boys. She loved having her morning coffee.
Nancy married Thomas Wright September 13, 1975 and were happily married for 45 years.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two sons, Erran (Ashley Rogers) Wright of Sycamore and Wesley (Karlie) Wright of Waynesburg; and one grandson, Landyn Wright; two sisters, Linda Joyce (Chuck) Geary of Sun City Center, Fla., Candace (Barry) Radel of Washington; one brother, Paul (Susan) Bodnar of Carmichaels.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Terry Bodnar.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hello 2 Hope Foundation, 509 W. Roy Furman Highway, Wind Ridge, PA 15380, or use PayPal at Hello2hopeds@gmail.com. Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
