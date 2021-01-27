Nancy A. Wood, 80, of Waynesburg, died at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Tuesday, September 10, 1940, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late William Wood and Imogene Brumage Wood.
Mrs. Wood enjoyed traveling and being outside. She loved flowers, horses, deer and especially wolves. She had worked as a cook and bartender at the Old Station Inn and also had worked in the Dietary Department at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Nancy was a homemaker.
Surviving are one son, William C. (Denise) Kiger of Waynesburg; one daughter, Tina Ray of Ashville, N.C., six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, one brother, Ike Wood of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, Charles Duane Kiger II; and her companion, Charles Duane Kiger.
Friends were received Saturday, January 23, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Burial was in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
