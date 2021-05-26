formerly of Carmichaels
Nancy Ewart Harbarger, 62, of Dilliner, formerly of Carmichaels, peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family, in her home, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. She was born May 16, 1959, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late Daniel C. and Dolores M. Myers Ewart.
Nancy was a 1977 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. She spent her following years as a homemaker. She found joy in writing in her journals/daily planners, coloring in her adult coloring books and logging her daily activities. She was comforted and found happiness in collecting purses and blankets. When she wasn't spending time with her grandchildren, her daily pastime was watching medical television shows such as Grey's Anatomy and talking on the phone.
Nancy was a dedicated mother who treasured and embraced all her children. She especially loved her role as a grandmother as her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Due to her health condition, Nancy had many caregivers over the years, some of whom she held near to her heart. Her battle with serious medical issues showed her courage and resilience in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Nancy emerged a Hero and is now our Angel.
Surviving are two sons, Paul W. Harbarger Jr. (Stacey) of Bobtown, and Brian M. Harbarger (fiancee Jennifer Dailey) of Carmichaels; two daughters, Amanda Lee Rockwell (Jason) of Carmichaels and Stephine Abbadini (Lucas), with whom she made her home; 11 grandchildren, Andrea Bane, Gaige Harbarger, Mya Helmick, Ethan Harbarger, Cody Helmick, Timothy Pratt Jr., Lelan Harbarger, Kaile Harbarger, Anastasia Harbarger, Robert Abbadini, Reagan Abbadini and one additional grandchild "in the oven"; and three great-grandchildren; six brothers, Allen W. Ewart (Connie) of Mogadore, Ohio, Ralph E. Ewart (Diane) of Carmichaels, Dennis R. Ewart (Patty) of Clarksville, Jeffrey L. Ewart (Barb) of Kent, Ohio, John E. Ewart of Carmichaels and Kenneth Ewart (Phyllis) of Virginia; three sisters, Donna Williams (Dr. Evan Williams) and Patricia K. Reynolds, both of Carmichaels, and Carol Osborne (Ozzie) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; her life partner, Ray L. Lavigne, at home; her former husband, Paul Harbarger Sr. of Fredericktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a sister, Emogene Emma Riley; a brother, Ronald Ewart; a brother-in-law, James Reynolds; and her mother-in-law, Imogene Zimmerman.
Family and friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, and 2 until the 4 p.m. funeral service Saturday, May 22, with the Rev. Martin Folan Sr. officiating, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
