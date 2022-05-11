Nancy Harkins Prugh, 78, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, 2022.
She was born May 11, 1943, in Waynesburg.
She attended Waynesburg College and West Virginia University, where she received her graduate degree in Elementary Education. She dedicated 33 years of her life teaching at various elementary schools in Western Pennsylvania and Monongalia County, W.Va.
Upon retirement, Nancy volunteered at Mon General Hospital until 2018 and was a member of the Humane Society and Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia.
Nancy was a long-time member of Westover United Methodist Church and sang in the church choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose Waine Harkins; her infant sister, Carol Rose Harkins; and her oldest son, Edwin N. Prugh IV.
She is survived by her youngest son, Eric J. Prugh and his fiancee, Rebecca Ashworth; and grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Nancy will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Mt. Morris. The graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Stacy Chrise-Tritt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia or Westover United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Milliken-Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mt. Morris, PA 15349, Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
