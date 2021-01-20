Nancy L. Shuman Griedel, 76, of Waynesburg, died at 3:15 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, in the Emergency Room at the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.
She was born Friday, September 15, 1944, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Haskal Shuman and Helen Wright Shuman.
Mrs. Griedel was a graduate of Waynesburg High School class of 1962. She was a member of the Women of the Moose #888 of Waynesburg. Nancy enjoyed baking, watching Jeopardy and listening to Elvis music. She worked for several years for First National Bank of Waynesburg as a teller, retiring in 1988.
Her husband, Joseph William Griedel, whom she married June 6, 1991, died January 5, 2005.
Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Phillips of Waynesburg; two sons, Norman (Theresa) Kowlsen of Apache Junction, Ariz. and Charles (RuthAnn) Kowlsen of Athens, Tenn.; nine stepchildren, Claudia Salvatore of Pittsburgh, Sandra (Daniel) Mader of Washington, Brian (Deirdra) Griedel of El Cerrito, Calif., Leonard (Judy) Griedel and Eric (Charlene) Griedel, both of Waynesburg, Scott (Rene) Griedel of Clarksville, Jeff Griedel of Carmichaels, Lisa Griedel and Kurt Griedel, both of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Tuggle of Waynesburg and Nina (Scott) Taylor of Haverstraw, N.Y.; one brother, Gene (Vicky) Shuman of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one step-grandson, Christopher Griedel; and one sister, Patsy Shuman, who died in infancy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where private services will be held with Pastor David Earnest officiating. While at the funeral home, masks must be worn and social distancing is requested. Private burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
