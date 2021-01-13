Nancy Nichols Scharler, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, with her husband, the Reverend Peter J. Scharler by her side.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Peter J. Scharler; her brothers, Ellis Raymond Nichols III (Connie), Marvin Nichols (Carol), Thomas Nichols (Penny), Paul Nichols (Anna); sister Penny Cooksey; and sons Thomas J. Malone Jr. (Jodi), Peter Hans Scharler (Rebecca) and Mark Scharler; nine grandchildren, Austin, Trevor, Holden, Hunter, Zoey, Casey, Emilee, Katelyn and George; and one great-grandchild, River.
Nancy loved her brothers and sister, husband, her three sons, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, Elvis, clocks and Pepsi. She cared deeply for everyone around her. She often sent messages of encouragement when she detected you were down.
Nancy had several published articles and recipes, enjoyed baking, and crocheting. Nancy will be remembered for how tough she was. She survived two rounds of breast cancer, over 45 years of marriage, and raising three boys. Her favorite color was purple. She often quoted the poem, "When I am old, I shall wear purple." She had purple dresses, a purple iPad, a purple blanket, and occasionally purple hair. Her biggest smiles came when she was holding one of the grandkids. Nancy lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nancy will be laid to rest at Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., in Carmichaels.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you donate to the Nancy Scharler Memorial Donation site (http://www2.heart.org/goto/nancy_scharler) for the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice in Nancy's honor.
