Naomi June Ganocy, 81, of Uniontown, and formerly of Greensboro, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
She was born April 13, 1941 in Fallen Timbers, Springhill Township, Fayette County, Pa., a daughter of the late Harry S. and Genevieve M. "Jackie" Clemmer Dunham.
Mrs. Ganocy was a 1959 graduate of Point Marion High School and a former member of the Fallen Timbers United Methodist Church and the Mapletown United Methodist Church. She was currently a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Uniontown and the Supervisory Duquesne Light Association. Mrs. Ganocy worked for McClure and Wolfe Accounting in Uniontown and later in the purchasing department at West Virginia University Hospital in Morgantown, W. Va. In 2000, she retired as the office manager for the Duquesne Light Company in Greensboro.
Mrs. Ganocy enjoyed taking her granddaughters shopping, dining out and attending her weekly hair appointments and monthly nail appointments.
On May 30, 1964, she married Terry K. Ganocy, who survives.
Also surviving are her three granddaughters, Valentina Soleil Ganocy and twins, Alexa Giselle Ganocy and Sophia Isabelle Ganocy; her daughter-in-law, Dr. Heeshik Ganocy of Calabasas, Cal.; her brother-in-law, Kenny Ganocy (Betty) of Carmichaels; and her three nieces, Deanna Grimes (Mike), Tracy Zalar (Mike) and Shannon Adamson. Deceased are her son, Dr. T. Kent Ganocy, II; and her brother-in-law, Dean Ganocy.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa. where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 1. Pastor Don Henderson will officiate. Entombment will follow at the mausoleum at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
