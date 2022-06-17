Nellie Anna Tharp Durbin, 93, of Waynesburg, passed away the morning of Friday, June 10, 2022, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born November 3, 1928, in Waynesburg, to the late John Blatchley and Gail Gertrude Wendell Tharp.
Nellie married her late husband, Harry Junior Durbin, November 22, 1947. They were married for 38 years before his passing December 22, 1985.
Nellie was a resident of Center Township for over 50 years, having lived in Greene County all her life. She was a member of the Willow Grove Baptist Church and the Waynesburg Moose Lodge. Nellie enjoyed raising flowers, gardening, crocheting and doing word search puzzles.
Nellie is survived by her children, Larry D. (Jeanette) Durbin of Aliquippa; David A. (Audra) Durbin of Waynesburg; Rick L. (Tammy) Durbin of Center Township; Linda Engle of Center Township; daughter-in-law, Shari Durbin of Waynesburg; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nellie was preceded in death by her sons, Mark D. Durbin and Harry K. “Buck” Durbin; grandson, Harry Keith Durbin; great-great-grandson, Korey Morris; daughter-in-law, Beth Mason Durbin; son-in-law, Roy Engle; sisters, Pauline Strope, Mary Bedillion, Shirley Justice, Carolyn Kiger; brothers, Jack Tharp, Kenneth Tharp, Carl Tharp, John Tharp and Fred Tharp.
Friends and family were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone (724) 499-5181, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, with Pastor Scott Blair officiating. Burial followed at Oakmont Cemetery, Washington Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Willow Grove Independent Baptist Church, 756 Hargus Creek Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, telephone (724) 499-5527.
