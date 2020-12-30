Nellie Grace Stockdale Huffman Isiminger, 99, went to be with her Lord Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was a resident of Premier Health Center, Washington.
Grace was born March 31, 1921 in Rutan, a daughter of the late Walter Ray Stockdale and Nellie Grace Cumberledge Stockdale.
A member of Fairview Methodist Church, Richhill Township, however, Grace also attended Crabapple Community Church, where she played the organ. After moving to Thomas Campbell Apartments in Washington, she attended their Bible study and church and also attended Friendship Baptist Church.
She worked at the Ruff Creek General Store and then retired from the Curry Home in Waynesburg.
On September 21, 1980, she married Lee Isiminger, who died June 8, 2004.
Surviving are two daughters, Alice Faye Scott (Duane) of Washington and Joyce Elaine Gross (Fred) of Evans City; three grandchildren, Kevin Scott of Washington, Sharon Scott Merckle of Imperial and Christopher Emeigh (Dara) of Murrysville; great-grandson Jack Merckle III (Paige) of Oakdale; great-granddaughter Jessie Merckle of Hickory; great-great-grandson Jack Lou (Jake) Merckle IV; two stepsons, Paul Isiminger of Pensacola, Fla., and Roy Isiminger of Firestone, Colo.; along with several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
With the birth of her new great-great grandson in 2020, Grace and her family were blessed with the rare opportunity to capture a picture of five generations together.
Grace was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents and husband, deceased are eight sisters, Blanche Brannon, Helen Singleton, Fern Stockdale, Marie Stewart, Pauline Wise, Hope Basore, Faith Gillogly and Joy McCollum; two brothers, Jack Stockdale and Harry Stockdale; one stepson, Reed Isiminger.
Services will be held at the funeral home, with Joe DiDonato and Pastor Sue Petritis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Road, 201 Arcadia Court, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181.
