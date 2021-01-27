Nicholas Dragich Jr.

Nicholas "Nick" Dragich Jr., 91 of Washington, died Sunday, January 24, 2021, in his home.
He was born July 28, 1929, in Crucible, a son of the late Nicholas Dragich Sr. and Sophia Journic Dragich.
Nick graduated from Cumberland Township High School and had attended Waynesburg College and Washington & Jefferson College.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.
On August 6, 1957, he married Madeline Ann Yanosik, who survives.
Nick was born and raised in Crucible and Rices Landing areas and moved to Washington after marriage.
He owned and operated Nick's Service Station for more than 50 years and was the Tri-State area's number one ARCO dealer for several years.
Nick was a member of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church, Masontown and was a member of the American Legion Post #175, Washington.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Daphne Lynne (David) Marshall of Oil City, Marsha Ann (Scott) Wiatric of Marietta, Ga., Nicholas James (Carolyn) Dragich of Washington and David Matthew Dragich of Washington; eight grandchildren, Monica (fiance Christopher Myers) Marshall, Andrea Marshall, Coleman Wiatric, Emma Wiatric, Theodore Dragich, Maxwell Dragich, Sophia Dragich and Katherine Dragich; and a great-granddaughter, Lyla Sobina.
Deceased is a brother, Mellon Dragich and his wife, Betty; two infant siblings, a brother, Joseph and a sister, Ann; two sisters-in-laws, Margaret Yanosik and Helen Bruce; and a brother-in-law, Joseph Yanosik.
He was known for his dry wit and easygoing nature. He loved playing baseball and watching it. He was a loving family man and an avid reader, often reading more than 100 books a year. He was an accomplished businessman and knowledgeable historian.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services and interment are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment will be in St. Mary's Orthodox Cemetery, Masontown. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Navy.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Citizens Library, 55 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301 (www.washlibs.org/citizens). Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
