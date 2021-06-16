Nina K. Mahle, 78, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in her residence.
She was born April 14, 1943, in Bula, W.Va., a daughter of the late Worley A. Shriver and Sarah I. Tennant Shriver.
Nina was a graduate of Waynesburg High School. She had worked at G.C. Murphy's in Waynesburg and Waynesburg Floral. She had also worked as a bus driver for King's Transit in the Central Greene School District.
She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed listening to country music.
On October 16, 1981, she married Franklin D. Mahle, who passed away November 11, 1996.
Surviving are two daughters, Tamela "Tammy" Fischer (Mark) of Waynesburg and Kimberly Tennant Belford (Dan) of Bellaire, Ohio; two granddaughters, Stephanie Sifuentes (Josh) and Jessica Reesman; and a great-granddaughter, Temperance Reesman. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, a stepson, a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are a brother, Arnold Shriver; a sister, Lois Shriver; and a nephew, Randy Sexton.
Private arrangements are entrusted to BEHM FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
