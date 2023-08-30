Noah Michael Garrison, 23, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 27, with his family by his side.
Noah is survived by his parents, Robert and JoAnn Garrison of Waynesburg; and his brother, Joshua Garrison and wife, Jenny, of Centerville, Va.
He will be fondly remembered by his loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.
Noah was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Garrison; his grandfather, Charles H. Beyer and grandfather, Orville "Bud" Sharpton.
Although Noah's life ended before we were ready, the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and full of joy. All who knew him will never forget his infectious smile and charm. He was sweet with a fiery spirit and a big heart that left an impression on every life he touched.
Noah had the ability to make people laugh and smile and effortlessly brightened the lives of those around him. He was a person who never met a stranger and loved without expectations.
Noah was notably recognized for his love of watching Blue's Clues and he could be found at any given time helping Steve or Joe find the paw prints that Blue had hidden. If you knew our little man, then you also knew it was rare to see Noah going about his day without one of his prized squishy toys in his hands.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, UPMC Hamot of Erie, and Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA) for the incredible care provided to Noah over the years; and a very special thank you to David Duguay with EHCA for being the best buddy to Noah.
The family greatly appreciates all of the concerns and prayers extended during this difficult time and invite you to visit with them in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Shane M. Ayers, Director, for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, on Friday, September 1, 2023. Burial will be at Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Twp., PA 15370.
Following the service, Noah's parents would like to invite everyone to join the family in celebrating Noah's life. Location will be provided at that time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Noah's memory to Erie Homes for Children and Adults, online at Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA), or by mail to:
Erie Homes for Children and Adults, 226 East 27th Street, Erie, PA 16504. 814-454-1534.
May his loving heart and kind spirit forever inspire us.
