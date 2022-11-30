Nola Hopkins Lightner 85, of Rogersville, died at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the Presbyterian Senior Care Southmont, in Washington, where she had resided for 11 months after suffering a massive stroke.
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 8:25 AM
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 8:10 am
She was born Thursday, May 20, 1937, in Center Township, Greene County, daughter of the late Earl F. Hopkins and Dorothy Rush Hopkins.
Mrs. Lightner was a member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church and a former member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg.
Nola was a graduate of Center Township High School, class of 1955.
She enjoyed shopping, eating out with friends and bowling, in the Greene County Bowling League, for many years. Nola loved decorating, especially for Christmas, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She loved to plant and have flowers blooming outside her home. Nola also enjoyed sitting on her porch and having neighbors stop to chat. She enjoyed traveling and going on scenic car rides around the tri-state area. In the fall, she enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play football from the comfort of her home. Her favorite pastime was watching Hallmark movies.
Nola was employed by West Greene School District for 35 years as a Board Secretary. After retiring, she worked for seven years as the Director of the Waynesburg Office for the American Cancer Society.
Her husband, Richard B. Lightner, whom she married on September 7, 1956, died December 12, 2007.
Surviving is one daughter, Marti (Jeremy) Kern, of Waynesburg; one son, Jon R. "Chip" Lightner, of Rogersville; three grandchildren, Aidan, Adysan and Ashdyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are twin daughters, Toni and Joni Lightner, who died in infancy; one sister, Mary Jo Moore; and one brother, Richard Neil Hopkins, who died in infancy.
Friends were received on Monday, November 28, 2022, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Services were conducted Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with Pastor Cynthia Deter officiating. Burial is in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
