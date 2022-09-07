Nora Eddy Hilderbrand, 75, of Warren, Ohio, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in St. Joseph Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
She was born April 24, 1947, in Clarksville, Greene County, a daughter of the late Mark F. Kirby, Sr., and Ruth F. Lancaster Kirby King.
Mrs. Hilderbrand earned an associate degree in accounting, with honors, at Penn Commercial. She worked in accounting for many years, retiring from Allin in Greentree.
She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, and puzzles on the computer. She also loved the outdoors and fishing and camping.
On June 28, 1976, she married Kenneth J. Hilderbrand, Sr., who died February 7, 2014.
Surviving are two children, Alena R. Weaver (Harold) and Ronald E. Houston, Jr., (Shari); five brothers, Mark Kirby, Jr., Ralph Kirby, Thomas Kirby (Brigette), Larry Kirby, and Tommy Dale King (Samantha); three sisters, Jean Cheek, Ruth Ann Cox, and Rebecca Kirby (J.P.); five grandchildren, Scott D. Velmer (Sarah), James T. Howard, Ronald E. Houston, III (Cheyenne), Kayla L. Houston, and Elizabeth A. Weaver (Shane); and great-grandchildren, Madison, Savannah, Jacob, Hunter, Brantley, Wesley, Kairi, Jackson, Ronnie IV, Oliver, Owen, and Easton.
Deceased are a brother, William Kirby; and two sisters, Lucy Kirby and Leanora Slider.
Arrangements entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.
