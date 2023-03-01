Norma J. Harper, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Wednesday, March 1, 2023 7:58 AM
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 7:38 am
Norma J. Harper, 94, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
She was born December 25, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Anna Pechak Batista and John Batista.
Norma graduated from West View High School and earned an associate degree from Waynesburg College.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who deeply cherished spending time with her family.
On June 24, 1950, she married Andrew Harper. They were married for 44 years at the time of his passing on August 26, 1994.
In addition to being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Norma was a dedicated employee of Waynesburg University (formerly Waynesburg College) from 1962 to 2017, retiring at age 88. She worked in several departments during the 55 years she worked at the University. Through her work, Norma served as a guide for hundreds of students, faculty and staff, many of whom went on to become helpers, educators and leaders.
Norma was a member of First Presbyterian Church, in Waynesburg. She was a faithful servant of the Lord who led by example and inspired those around her with her light, laughter and quick-wit.
She served on the executive board of SEIU Local 585 for many years, and was a member of Social Service League, 20th Century and Library Club.
Norma is survived by her children, Andrea (Vance) Weimer, Denise (John) Minnich and Jacqueline Harper; grandchildren, Leslie (Stafford) Rogers, James (Dena) Weimer, Benjamin (Brittany) Weimer, Brian Teets, Melissa (Eric) Krinks and Andrew Teets (fiancee Sarah); great-grandchildren, Alexander and Zachary Rogers, Addison, Alana, Ian and Lydia Weimer, Camden and Brady Teets, and Ava, Luke and Calvin Krinks; siblings, Donald Batista and Rose Marie Winter; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four of her siblings, John Batista, Helen Batista Sciotto, Mildred Batista Kohar and Rose Marie Batista Winter; and great-grandson, Cameron Rogers.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the City Mission, an organization she supported for many years, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared for the Harper family at behmfh.com.
