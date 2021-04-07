West Finley
Norma Jean Earnest Hartzell, 85, of West Finley, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in the South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Canonsburg.
She was born February 3, 1936, in West Finley Township, a daughter of the late Lloyd Conley and Mary Ellen Stollar Earnest of West Finley.
Jean was a 1954 graduate of the former West Alexander High School. She was a lifelong resident of the West Finley area.
On September 8, 1954, Jean married the late Don Encil Hartzell, who passed October 25, 1980. They were happily married for 26 years.
She was a member of Windy Gap Presbyterian Church. For more than 30 years she was the treasurer of the West Finley Cemetery Association. Jean was a member of the West Finley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Women's Club, Mother's Club and Friendship Club, all of West Finley.
Jean is survived by her two sons, Doug (Lynley) Hartzell of West Finley and Mark Hartzell of West Alexander; and five grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis; and a baby girl.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Phil, officiating, Friday, April 9, in KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. Burial will follow at West Finley Cemetery, 398 Burnsville Ridge Road, West Finley, PA 15377, in West Finley Township, Washington County.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
