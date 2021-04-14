West Finley
Norma Jean Earnest Hartzell, 85, of West Finley, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in the South Hills Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Canonsburg.
She was born February 3, 1936, in West Finley Township, a daughter of the late Lloyd Conley and Mary Ellen Stollar Earnest of West Finley.
Jean was a 1954 graduate of the former West Alexander High School. She was a lifelong resident of the West Finley area.
Jean married the late Don Encil Hartzell September 8, 1954, and was happily married for 26 years before his passing October 25, 1980.
She was a member of Windy Gap Presbyterian Church for more than 30 years. She was treasurer of the West Finley Cemetery Association. Jean was a member of the West Finley Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Women's Club, Mother's Club and the Friendship Club, all of West Finley.
She is survived by her two sons, Doug (Lynley) Hartzell of West Finley and Mark Hartzell of West Alexander; and five grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis; and a baby girl.
Friends were received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating, Friday, April 9, in KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181. Burial followed at West Finley Cemetery in West Finley Township, Washington County.
View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
