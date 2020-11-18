Carmichaels
Norma Jean Weaver Corso, 88, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Washington Hospital.
She was born February 2, 1932, in Rogersville, a daughter of the late George R. Weaver Sr. and Ruth McDonald Weaver Eddy.
Norma Jean was a lifetime resident of Greene County. She worked at Poach's Shop-N-Save in Waynesburg for 21 years.
Surviving are her children, Marsha Corso Danko (Robert) of Masontown, Anthony Corso (Tracey) of Masontown and Holly Corso Palone (Dino) of St. John, Virgin Islands; her grandchildren, Debra VanMeter, Kim Vicities, Anthony Corso II, Justin Corso, Benjamin Corso, Travis Corso, Heidi Franks Owens and Michael Franks Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and her former husband, Albert J. Corso. Also surviving are a sister, Freda Davis Roberts of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Albert James Corso Jr.; and a sister, McClease Stevenson Rigby.
Friends were received from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, November 16, in BEHM FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville, with the Rev. Harold O. Kelley officiating.
Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.
