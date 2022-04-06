Oleta McCormick Kiger, 81, of Spraggs, died at 8:34 a.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the home of her son, Fred.
She was born Thursday, June 27, 1940, in Beulah, a daughter of the late Elmer L. McCormick Jr. and Jamella Moore McCormick.
Mrs. Kiger was a member of Spraggs United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, where she had held several positions. Oleta was a homemaker.
Her loving husband, William Ira "Bud" Kiger, whom she married November 27, 1957, died February 6, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, William Jay (Sandy) Kiger of Nashville, Tenn., and Fred Lee Kiger and his fiance, Lora of Waynesburg; two granddaughters, Amanda Kiger and Bailee Kiger; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, with Pastor Monica Calvert officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Kiger Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
