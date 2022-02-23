P.A. Taylor, 77, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in his residence.
He was a 1963 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and attended Penn State University at State College.
He worked for Sears Roebuck & Company for 26 years, was a partner in 77 Market Inc., Third Base Lounge, and High Steppin Kennel and Game Preserve Inc.; a land agent for Foree Oil Company; and owner-operator of P.A.'s Tire & Auto Center, Inc.
On November 7, 1964, he married the love of his life, Diane Hawk Taylor, who survives.
He enjoyed spending time with his lovely wife and family, watching and cheering for his daughters and grandchildren playing sports, trips to Las Vegas with Diane, gambling, watching Pirates baseball and his Black Velvet.
He was a member of Jefferson Baptist Church, Waynesburg Beagle Club since he was 12 years old, president of Smith Cemetery and member of Greene County Historical Society.
He is survived by his children, Wendy and husband Scott, and Shannon Taylor (fiance Brady Gaines); five grandchildren, Kayla (Brian) Balazick, Tyler Bowman, Logan (fiancee Sunny Yowler) Bowman, Paige Taylor and Chase Allan Rutan; two and a half great-grandchildren, Malina and Bain Balazick and one on the way in May 2022.
Deceased are two infant sons, Paul Allan Taylor Jr. and Craig Allan Taylor; and a brother, Thomas Taylor.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 18, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19. Interment followed in Smith Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
