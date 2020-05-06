Pamela B. Bock Averman

August 15, 1949 -
April 28, 2020
Pamela B. "Pam" Bock Averman passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of complications due to pneumonia (not coronavirus).
Pamela is survived by her devoted husband of 32 years, William Averman; her daughters, Jenifer Ellenberg and Lesley (John) Homer; and her grandson, Christian Homer. She was the sister of Barbara (the late David) Jones and Barry Bock and the late Michael Bock.
Pam is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary (Ron) Downey, Phyllis Conley, Jean (Chris) O'Donnell, Janet (Steve) Ericson and Diane Hester; and her two uncles, Larry (Judy) Bock and Thomas (Ruby) Jones; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pam was a graduate of Community College of Allegheny County School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital for 28 years and was a proud original member of the Nurses' Health Study. She later enjoyed a second career working with her husband, Bill, as the owners of Coastal Displays of Pittsburgh.
She was a member of a Huntington's Disease family and with Bill, served on the board of the Western PA Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America for many years.
Pam is remembered for valuing her extended family and keeping in touch with everyone over the years, looking forward to family reunions every summer, enjoying her South Park Book group, and vacationing in Emerald Isle, N.C.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Western PA Chapter of HDSA, P.O. Box 1196, 1140 Thorn Run Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108, westernpa.hdsa.org.
Private family entombment will be at Jefferson Memorial Park. A celebration of Pam's life will take place at a later date.
