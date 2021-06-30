Patricia A. McClure-Tharp, 80, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, in UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born May 23, 1941, at Spraggs, a daughter of the late Lafay Edison Moore and Martha Eleanor Dulaney Moore.
She was a 1959 graduate of Waynesburg High School and graduated from Fairmont Business School. Patricia was a retired federal employee, working as a secretary for the U.S. Air Force. During her career, she had lived and worked in Washington D.C., Nebraska and the Philippines. At the time of her retirement, she was working at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Patricia was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Waynesburg and had served as the president of the United Methodist Women. She was the former treasurer for the Waynesburg Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed sewing and quilting.
Her first husband, Roy McClure, is deceased. On September 18, 2001, she married Larry W. Tharp, who survives. She is also survived by her children from her first marriage, Barbara J. Pheil (David) and Roy L. McClure (Norma), Kara Pheil, Jacob Pheil, Melissa Connell (Gerald), Rebecca McClure and Jessica McClure; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Deacon; a brother, Richard Moore (Susan); and a sister, Carol Dickerson (Dennis). Also surviving are stepchildren, Pamela J. Varner (Everett) and Larry R. Tharp (Myrna); step-grandchildren, Tiffany Pauley (Rob) and Bryan Cole (Rebecca); step-great-grandchildren, Bailey, Colby and Tess Pauley, and Bianca and Hannah Cole.
A brother, Bobbie Moore is deceased.
Friends were received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Rev. William Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Blacksville Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.