Patricia Anne O'Connell, 70, of Mt Lebanon, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, with family at her side.
She was born January 12, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late C. Leonard O'Connell, Jr., and Anne Bradley O'Connell.
She was a member of St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Lebanon.
Patricia "Trish" was a 1969 graduate of Waynesburg High School and a 1973 graduate of Duquesne University, where she earned a B.A. in English. She furthered her education as a graduate of the Computer Systems Institute of Pittsburgh.
She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, meditation and teaching yoga. She was exceptional at crochet and needlepoint. She was also a very talented baker with a specialty in baking pies. She spent summers during her college years working as an assistant baker in Chautauqua, NY.
After graduating from college, she worked as the secretary-treasurer for the Eva K. Bowlby Library in Waynesburg.
In 1980, she began her 40-year career in the banking industry with Integra Financial Corporation in Pittsburgh working as an information systems auditor and manager. She was later employed at other major banking institutions including Mellon Financial Corporation and PNC Bank Corporation. She retired in 2017 from PNC Bank.
Surviving are three sisters, Maureen (Randy) Rohanna of Waynesburg, Susan O'Connell (Tom Pellegrino) of Crafton, Bridget (Joe) Koury of Alexandria, Va.; two brothers, Leonard O'Connell of Pittsburgh, and John (Shirine) O'Connell of Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 232 E. High Street, Waynesburg, with Father Albin McGinnis as celebrant. A Celebration of Life will follow in the Denny House, 145 W. High Street, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eva K. Bowlby Library, 311 North West Street, Waynesburg, or St. Bernard's Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.behmfh.com for the O'Connell family.
