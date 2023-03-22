Patricia E. Fischer, 77, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Jefferson, died Friday, March 10, 2023, in Colorado Springs.
She was born September 22, 1945, in Northampton, Mass., a daughter of the late Emery Morrison and Grace Katherine Groves Roberts.
Pat was a graduate of Kaimuki High School in Oahu, Hawaii.
She enjoyed music, had played the clarinet, and sang in her high school choir. She had also been a member of the Carmichaels Ladies Bowling League.
Pat was a member of First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels.
On August 30, 1969, she married James H. Fischer, who died February 20, 2020.
Surviving is a son, David (Kara) Fischer of Colorado Springs; three grandchildren, Calvin B. Fischer of Grand Junction, Colo., Jessica (Justin) Tessier of Houlton, Wis., and Tucker M. Fischer of Colorado Springs; great-grandson, Leonard Austin Tessier; two sisters, Susan (David) Dunn of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Becki Wright of Chula Vista, Calif.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is a sister, Janet Extein.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of funeral services, Saturday, March 25, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with the Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating the services. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
