Patricia E. Palmer Lahew, 71, of Waynesburg, died at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Tuesday, May 30, 1950, in Catawba, W.Va., a daughter of the late Homer Palmer and Mary Dillie Palmer.
Patricia loved flowers. She worked as a Nurse's Aid, retiring after 30 years from Beverly Health Care, in Waynesburg.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Lahew.
Also surviving are one son, David R. Palmer, of Waynesburg; one stepdaughter, Regina Meredith, of Fruitland Park, Fla.; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. One sister, Roberta Dusenberry, of Vestaburg; two brothers, Samuel Palmer, of Fairmont, W.Va., and John Palmer, of White Creek, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one daughter, Alena Ann Trickett; and one sister, Sandy Hixenbaugh.
At the request of the family there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements.
Interment will be private. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.