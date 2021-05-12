Waynesburg
Patricia J. Metz Eder, 75, of Waynesburg, finished her journey on this Earth by going into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Saturday, October 13, 1945, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of the late Shirley Metz and Mildred Severe Metz.
She was a member of the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg, where she was a Sunday school teacher and helped with communion. "Pat" was hardworking, dedicated to her family, and put everyone before herself. She had a kind and compassionate spirit, loving God first.
She supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did and was their biggest fan. She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews as well. On Earth she was guiding us with all her prayers, now she will be guiding us as our guardian angel.
Patricia worked for the University Health Associates in the West Virginia University Hospital from where she retired.
She is survived by her husband, Rupert W. Eder, whom she married June 26, 1965.
Also surviving are one daughter, Lori Eder-Crawford and husband William of Indiana; one son, Jeffery Eder and wife Michele of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Channing Eder-Crawford, Kristin Nichols and Britanee Eder; and one great-granddaughter, Aspen; one sister, Janet Parr of West Virginia; two brothers, Donald Metz of West Virginia and Richard Metz of Virginia.
Friends were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. A private Mass was held in St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg, with Father Francis Frazer as celebrant. Burial was private in the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover, W.Va.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
