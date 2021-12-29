Patricia June Nine Hurd, 92, of Oak Forest, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 16, 2021, surrounded by those who loved her. She was born June 13th, 1929, in Grant Town W.Va., the daughter of Walter Irvin and Eliza Carpenter Nine.
On September 3rd, 1949, she married Robert Joseph Hurd, also of Grant Town, and together they had five children, Robert Joseph Hurd (Donna), of Mather, Greta Rush (David), of Wilmington, N.C., Nancy Hurd Jones (John), of Swannanoa, N.C., Walter Roswell Hurd, of Morgantown W.Va., and Jonathan Hurd (Janet), of Kirksville, Mo., all of whom survive.
She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Alexus Kelly, Jilissa Pusateri, Janelle Hurd Moritz, Rebecca Klein, Mary Klopp, Sara Caramanica, Derek and Tyler Hurd and Leanna Sanders; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Sawyer, Miles, Owen, Liam, Mariska, Adaline, Henry, Cora, Leo and Benny; also surviving is a sister, Carol Tucker, of Fairmont W.Va.; and two brothers, Michael and Philip Nine, of Grant Town, W. Va.; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Clair; four brothers, Joseph, David, James and William Nine; and two beloved grandchildren, Neil and Shana Rush.
After her divorce, she worked for several years as secretary for WANB radio station in Waynesburg, and finished her working career as assistant to James T. Miller and Dr. Pinelli D.D.S. in Waynesburg.
The essence of her life can perhaps best be described in the following words of her granddaughter, Rebecca... "What can I say about my grandma, AKA...Gahgoo. She raised five children as a divorced, single mom, in the late 1960's and early 1970's. She was a strong, determined, self-made woman. She forever had a project going. Her hands never idle. She bought an old house after retirement when most are starting to relax, but not her! It was a huge remodel project, and she did most of it herself. She was always knocking down walls, refinishing floors, hanging wall paper and painting. She was a skilled Carpenter. She gardened, kept bees, fed birds, and loved the outdoors. She took her grandchildren for long walks, dug for Indian arrowheads in the yard of her log cabin, went deer spotting at night, and even taught us how to make soap. There was never a dull moment at Gahgoo's house. She loved instant coffee, fell asleep most nights with a cross word puzzle in her lap, told great stories, baked delicious bread, and her kitchen always smelled like "home." She was always singing or humming .... always. She was an avid reader as well as a gifted and prolific writer. She didn't have a single vice. She chose to be happy every single day, and lived life to the absolute fullest, in her own simple, beautiful way."
She was a Jehovah's Witness by faith, and loved reading the Bible and sharing her hope with others.
At the deceased's request, she modestly did not wish to be memorialized. But for a certainty, she will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are under the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
